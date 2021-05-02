Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in April

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the March 31st total of 584,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.5 days.

THNPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Technip Energies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

THNPF opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

