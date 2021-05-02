Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Down 60.5% in April

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the March 31st total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 43,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,374. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $22.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 153,643 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $1,888,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 404.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 102.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

