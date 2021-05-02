Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Down 60.5% in April

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the March 31st total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 43,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,374. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $22.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.
About Tekla Life Sciences Investors
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
