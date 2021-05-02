Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in April

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,009,900 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 56,896,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 420,099.0 days.

TIAOF has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Italia has an average rating of “Hold”.

TIAOF stock remained flat at $$0.54 during midday trading on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

