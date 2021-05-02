Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.65-12.85 EPS.

Shares of TFX opened at $422.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

