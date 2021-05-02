Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $10.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth $85,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 605.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

