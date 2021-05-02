Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

TLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $33.18 on Friday. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,953,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,178,496.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

