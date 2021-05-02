Telsey Advisory Group Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $355.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.78.

EL opened at $313.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 191.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

