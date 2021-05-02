Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Tennant worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tennant by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 89,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,641 shares of company stock worth $1,140,846. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TNC opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. Tennant has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.