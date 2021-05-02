Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER opened at $125.08 on Friday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,282 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teradyne by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.