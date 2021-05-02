TerraKRW Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26,122.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $45.03 million and $26,122.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 51,167,839,427 coins and its circulating supply is 51,167,110,319 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

