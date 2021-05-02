Tervita Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tervita in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tervita presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.64.

Shares of TEV opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.23 million and a P/E ratio of -583.33. Tervita has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.32.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

