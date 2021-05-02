Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $686.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.42. Tesla has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

