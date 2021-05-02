Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley to $900.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $709.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.42. Tesla has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

