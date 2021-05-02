TETRA Technologies (TTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.30 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. On average, analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTI opened at $2.51 on Friday. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $317.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.