Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.38. The stock has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at $106,228,793.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

