Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Truist

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective increased by Truist from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.38. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $2,552,314.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,006,158.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

