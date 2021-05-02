Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $122.00 at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

TXRH stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

