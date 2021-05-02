Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.