TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$103.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$104.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on TFI International from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TFI International to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at C$107.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.76. TFI International has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$108.48.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,558.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.