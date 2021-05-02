The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.91.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

