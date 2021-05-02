The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Issues Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CG opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.77.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

