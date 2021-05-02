The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Insiders sold a total of 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

