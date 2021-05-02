The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAKE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.19.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

