The Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect The Chemours to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. On average, analysts expect The Chemours to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

