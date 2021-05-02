The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.81.

NYSE CLX traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.50. 4,551,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,245. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

