The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Up 33.4% in April

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EML traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105. The Eastern has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in The Eastern by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Eastern by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Eastern by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Eastern by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry.

