The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues Earnings Results

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.540-3.660 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.54-3.66 EPS.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $78.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

