The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

EL stock opened at $313.80 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

