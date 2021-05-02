The Force Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00293596 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001808 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

