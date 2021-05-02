The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.47

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 63452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $668.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

