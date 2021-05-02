The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $130.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.82.

AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.77. Apple has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in Apple by 307.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 327.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 139,789 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3,667.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 274,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

