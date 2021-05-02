The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 1,810 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,535.13 ($20.06).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,339.60 ($17.50) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,305.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,337.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £67.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders bought a total of 1,267 shares of company stock worth $1,709,658 over the last three months.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

