The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 3,700” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BATS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,682 ($35.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £61.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,760.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,706.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,043,557.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.