The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GT. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $19.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,149 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 627,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.