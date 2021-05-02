The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 7,300,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,268. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

