The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%.

NYSE:THG opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.96. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.