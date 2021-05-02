The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 3.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.20. The company has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

