The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

