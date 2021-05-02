The Mosaic (MOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect The Mosaic to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Mosaic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

