The Mosaic (MOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect The Mosaic to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Mosaic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:MOS opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About The Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
