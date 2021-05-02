The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get The New York Times alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in The New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The New York Times by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The New York Times by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The New York Times during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 2,784,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,842. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.