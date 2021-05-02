The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of The New York Times worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The New York Times currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Shares of NYT opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

