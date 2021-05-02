The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $268.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.49.

Shares of SHW opened at $273.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.31. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $172.32 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,788,971,000 after acquiring an additional 78,444 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,053,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $774,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

