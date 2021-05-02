The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Toro were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the third quarter worth about $1,856,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Toro by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of TTC opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

