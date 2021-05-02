The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $186.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

