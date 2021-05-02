The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of YORW opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. The York Water has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.57 million, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The York Water will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of The York Water during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The York Water during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

