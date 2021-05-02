Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.46 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

