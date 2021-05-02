Thore Cash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $126,163.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $56,229.81 and $126,163.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.16 or 0.00475794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.