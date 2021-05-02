ThredUp Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 5th (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp’s (NASDAQ:TDUP) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 5th. ThredUp had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

ThredUp stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

