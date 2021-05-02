Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.88. 17,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 45,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.