TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised TIM from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TIM stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. TIM has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). TIM had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $867.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TIM by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TIM by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM (TIMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.